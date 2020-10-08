Hagerstown house fire under investigation

Hagerstown, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Fire Department is investigating after a fire started Thursday afternoon. First responders were called to Jefferson Drive around 1:30 p.m. when smoke started coming from the side of a building.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they said a person living in the home was trying to put the fire out themselves. Investigators said the fire started because a wire on the outside wall of the building caused the fire.

Flames spread to multiple floors of the building. Firefighters said they had to remove pieces of the building’s walls to stop the fire from spreading further into the house.

The fire department said nobody was injured. Two people who lived in the building are being helped by the Red Cross.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM