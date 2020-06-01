Hagerstown house fire displaces family

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — One family has been displaced following a house fire that occurred in Hagerstown shortly before 12 p.m. on Monday.

According to the Hagerstown Fire Department, fire fighters responded to the 200 block of Daycotah Avenue in the city’s west end for a home engulfed in flames. The fire was contained to one home; however, officials say three people have been displaced and one pet has died.

A fire marshal is currently investigating the cause of the fire, and the Red Cross is offering assistance to the family.