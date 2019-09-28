Hagerstown hosts the 13th annual Citizens Emergency Preparedness Day

Officials say the ultimate goal is to make sure the community is prepared for when disaster strikes

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — People all over Washington County celebrated the 13th annual Citizens Emergency Preparedness Day.

With September being “National Preparedness Month”, hundreds of people traveled out to Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Wesel Boulevard in Hagerstown, to experience hands on learning with Washington County emergency responders.

“People get to learn about what they can do to be prepared for disasters and different agencies that can assist them,” Tom Brown Jr. said, the Emergency Manager for Washington County.

Along with free refreshments, the Hagerstown Police Department gave tours of their cruisers and brought out their K9 side kicks. There was even a rescue helicopter that touched down in the parking lot and took off.

Fire fighters gave demonstrations to the youth on what to do incase of a fire inside the traveling “Fire Safety House”. After going through the training they were put to the test. When kids were asked what they learned about fire safety, they responded quick on their feet.

“Duck cover and roll”, Sara Stanbauth said. “Call 911 or go out of the house by a window”, Jackson Lewis said, both from Hagerstown.

Brown says, his ultimate goal is to make sure his community is prepared for when disaster strikes.

“Anytime we can get out to the public and in the last ten years to see the event grow the way it has is great”. Officials say this event is crucial because, being prepared in advance is the best way to help ensure everyone’s safety.