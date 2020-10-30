Hagerstown homicide suspect detained in Ocean City

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Police announced an arrest has been made in connection with the mid-October homicide of a Waynesboro man. The suspect was found and arrested in Ocean City, Maryland and had an active warrant for murder.

Alexander Daniel Brooks, 25, is being detained for the murder of 40-year-old Daynard Johnson, who was found shot to death on Henry Avenue in Hagerstown. Brooks was located with assistance from the U.S. Marshals and Maryland State Police Apprehension Team and Ocean City police.

Brooks is being held at the Washington County Detention Center and is charged with first and second-degree murder, multiple firearms charges, and other related charges.

Hagerstown police say an investigation is still ongoing in the death of Johnson.

This is a developing story and will be updated.