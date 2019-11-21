Hagerstown holds vigil for Transgender Day of Remembrance

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — November 20th marks Transgender Day of Remembrance, where communities honor the lives lost due to transphobia.

On Wednesday, Connections Six Eight hosted a vigil in Hagerstown with support from the Hagerstown Hopes and New Light Metropolitan Community Church.

According to event organizers, Transgender Day of Remembrance was founded in 1999 in memoriam of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was murdered in Massachusetts.

“Their strength and their lives are what allows me and everyone else with hopes to do what we do every day, simply by going out of the house and living as me,” said Asher Kennedy of Hagerstown Hopes.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, at least 22 transgender and gender non-conforming people have been killed in the United States throughout 2019.