Hagerstown Grinch returns for the second year, this year with a different agenda

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — As the jolly holiday season approaches one “Who” decided to spread some cheer here in Hagerstown. Tuesday, Nov. 30, was the first time this season that the Grinch returned to Hagerstown. Nick Kendle dresses up as the Grinch, and he said he started doing this last year because of the pandemic and wanted to bring it back.

“We want to make sure everyone person have a good holiday. Especially those kids who don’t have a plan per se. I want to make sure that every person has a good Christmas,” Nick said.

The Grinch was not the only “who” from Whoville in Hagerstown, Betty Lou Who and Martha Mae also came out. Children and families had an opportunity to take a picture with The Grinch.

Jen Kendle is Nick’s wife and said she wanted to do this to help spread more holiday spirit. She said this year the Grinch has a different agenda for Christmas.

“We thought that instead of the grinch taking away from Christmas he wanted to start adding back to Christmas,” Jen said.

The Grinch’s heart grew a thousand times bigger this holiday season as he continues to spread the holiday joy.

Nick said he plans to be the Grinch all the way up until the week of Christmas. If you want to send them donations or take a picture with the Grinch, you can visit his Facebook page.