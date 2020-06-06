Hagerstown Goodwill reopens with everything for $1 sale

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — With some local businesses now reopening, one in particular is trying to change their model, in an effort to better serve the community

Horizon Goodwill in Hagerstown has been closed for a couple of weeks, and during that time, the company decided to revamp its retail store, to help better assist community members.

The thrift store located on Burhans Blvd announced its “All for one, one for all” community model, this new initiative means that all items in the store, except for mattresses, will be priced at one dollar.

“We started to think that perhaps some of the communities that we serve, we could redesign the model for the stores, to better serve the surrounding community,” said David Shuster CEO of Horizon Goodwill Industries.

The company hopes this new initiative will help community members gain access to supplies that will help them during the pandemic.

