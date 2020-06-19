Hagerstown & Frederick Railway Historical Society receives Heritage Grant

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The National Railway Historical Society (NRHS) announced they have awarded a Heritage Grant to the Hagerstown & Frederick Railway Historical Society.

According to NRHS, this $2300 grant will be used to purchase computer hardware and software for cataloging different documents, photos, and artifacts for preservation. The NRHS plans to digitize their collection and make it accessible online.

The Society will also utilize the grant to fulfill other projects that will assist in buying technology that will help in preserving the oral histories of people. According to NRHS, they plan to complete the project by the end of 2021, with an absolute deadline of June 8, 2022.

For more information about the grant program visit https://nrhs.com/programs/heritage-grants/.