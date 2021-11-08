Hagerstown firefighters to provide free coats for Salem Avenue Elementary students

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown’s professional firefighters were busy in the community Monday during ‘Operation Warm:’ an initiative that provides coats to children at local schools.

This year’s distribution marks the ninth year that the Hagerstown Professional Firefighters have conducted this program, which accounts for almost 2,000 new coats having been provided for elementary students in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Operation Warm is fully funded by the professional firefighters through fundraising initiatives.

“The overreaching goal of Operation Warm is to provide a new coat for children. While a coat does provide warmth in the winter months, a brand new coat provides self-esteem and confidence that a used coat can’t provide,” said Allen Carpenter, fire apparatus operator at the Hagerstown Fire Department.

To date, over 17-hundred coats have been distributed to school students where 150% of the students fall below the poverty line.