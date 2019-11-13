Hagerstown firefighters give the gift of warmth

160 new coats will be distributed to children in need to two Hagerstown elementary schools.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Firefighters showed up to Jonathan Hager Elementary School Wednesday morning, giving the gift of warmth.

100 students received brand-new, winter coats thanks to the Hagerstown Professional Firefighters’ Operation Warm.

Officials say over the past seven years, they have distributed over 1,500 new coats. During the giveaway, firefighters helped students pick out their favorite color coat and write their name inside.

“I really like my jacket because it’s my favorite color and it reminds me of Valentine’s Day,” said Sabrena Martinez, a second-grader at Jonathan Hager Elementary.

Allen Carpenter is a Fire Apparatus Operator at the Hagerstown Fire Department.

“We see them walking to school without a coat. We see them getting on the bus without a coat, and we want to do everything we can to help them,” said Carpenter.

On Friday, Hagerstown Firefighters will make their final visit at Fountaindale Elementary School, where they’ll distribute 60 coats to prepare students for winter.