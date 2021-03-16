Hagerstown fire fighters respond to house fire off Mt. Aetna Road

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown firefighters were called to a house fire in the 11000 block of Plumwood Circle Tuesday before noon. The house sits in a quiet residential neighborhood off of Mt. Aetna Road.

According to officials, the damage appears to have been confined to the interior structure of the home.

Jason Eckstine with the Funkstown Fire Company said, “We were alerted for a chimney fire and arrived to have smoke coming from the outlets in the house. “

Firefighters say that there were no injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories