Hagerstown fire fighters respond to house fire off Mt. Aetna Road

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown firefighters were called to a house fire in the 11000 block of Plumwood Circle Tuesday before noon. The house sits in a quiet residential neighborhood off of Mt. Aetna Road.

According to officials, the damage appears to have been confined to the interior structure of the home.

Jason Eckstine with the Funkstown Fire Company said, “We were alerted for a chimney fire and arrived to have smoke coming from the outlets in the house. “

Firefighters say that there were no injuries.