Hagerstown Fire Department may get new HQ at Market House

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — If City Administrator Scott Nicewarmer and Washington County Commissioners come to terms, the Hagerstown Fire Department could get renovated headquarters space in the Market House Cooperative downtown.

A Tuesday meeting is set between city and county to consider the proposal, estimated to cost about $2.5 million. The city engineer has been working with the MSB architectural firm in downtown Hagerstown to upgrade the building infrastructure, add a repair shop for the fire department, offices for the chief and quarters for the shift commander.

If approved, the project will be included in the city’s five-year strategic plan scheduled to be released next month. Completion of the renovation is expected to take 24 to 26 months.