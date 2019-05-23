Hagerstown Fire Department announces hiring of third deputy fire marshal

The Hagerstown Fire Department has announced the hiring of a third deputy fire marshal.

Hagerstown firefighter Deanna Pelton will be promoted as the Hagerstown’s third fire marshal on July 1.

Back in February, fire officials came before the council requesting an additional deputy fire marshal because they felt they were being overworked. Pelton is a 12-year veteran of the department and scored the highest in a multi-scenario assessment compared to the other seven candidates who applied for the position.