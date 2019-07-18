Hagerstown fire and police departments providing place to get out of extreme heat

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown City Police Department and Hagerstown Fire Departments are available to those in need of a place to stay cool and get out of the extreme heat.
The fire departments participating are the Eastern Blvd. station and Fire Station 2 at Potomac and Manilla.
The service will run from now until next Monday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
The fire department offices on W. Church St. will also be available, but not on the weekend.
