Hagerstown fire and police departments providing place to get out of extreme heat

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown City Police Department and Hagerstown Fire Departments are available to those in need of a place to stay cool and get out of the extreme heat.

The fire departments participating are the Eastern Blvd. station and Fire Station 2 at Potomac and Manilla.

The service will run from now until next Monday from 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

The fire department offices on W. Church St. will also be available, but not on the weekend.