Hagerstown FedEx looking to fill over 1,800 seasonal positions

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The FedEx Grounds Facility in Hagerstown is looking to hire more than 1,800 workers for the holiday season.

Open positions are for part-time package handlers, with the opportunity to become full-time, according to FedEx.

“We have all the boxes. We have the transportation assets, but we need the people to help us move those packages and provide outstanding customer service that our customers expect,” said Senior Manager, Walter Kirkminde.

Part-Time Position Benefits include:

Competitive rates

Medical coverage with premiums starting under $10/month after completion of eligibility period

Day and night shifts available

Vision and dental benefits

Tuition assistance

Promote from within philosophy

Training and growth opportunities to build a great career

Employee discount program

Applicant Eligibility:

Must be at least 18 years old

No minimum education requirements

Must be able to load and unload packages

Must provide two forms of valid identification, such as a driver’ license, social security card or passport

For more information, click here.