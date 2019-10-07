Hagerstown FedEx looking to fill over 1,800 seasonal positions

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The FedEx Grounds Facility in Hagerstown is looking to hire more than 1,800 workers for the holiday season.
Open positions are for part-time package handlers, with the opportunity to become full-time, according to FedEx.
“We have all the boxes. We have the transportation assets, but we need the people to help us move those packages and provide outstanding customer service that our customers expect,” said Senior Manager, Walter Kirkminde.
Part-Time Position Benefits include:
- Competitive rates
- Medical coverage with premiums starting under $10/month after completion of eligibility period
- Day and night shifts available
- Vision and dental benefits
- Tuition assistance
- Promote from within philosophy
- Training and growth opportunities to build a great career
- Employee discount program
Applicant Eligibility:
- Must be at least 18 years old
- No minimum education requirements
- Must be able to load and unload packages
- Must provide two forms of valid identification, such as a driver’ license, social security card or passport
For more information, click here.
