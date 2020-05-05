Hagerstown farmers’ market reopening outdoors May 9 with food vendors only

It's reopening outdoors in the market lot, with safety guidelines still in place

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Historic City Farmers’ Market in Hagerstown is reopening on Saturday, May 9 from 6 a.m. to noon. Customers can buy only from food vendors at this time, outside on the market lot at 25 West Church Street.

The city said only food vendors can sell at the Historic City Farmers’ Market due to Governor Larry Hogan’s executive order, which closed nonessential businesses. The farmers’ market originally “closed until further notice” on March 16, according to its Facebook page.

Customers will still have to comply with the latest safety guidelines, including: Wearing face coverings, keeping 6 ft distance from others and no congregating. The city said food purchases are for carry-out only.

Vendors at the farmers’ marker include Jeff & Debi’s Grill, Mamma Jean’s Snack Shack, Chris Cross Café, M & J Candies and Litton’s Produce.

Follow the market’s Facebook page for the latest updates.