Hagerstown faces unanticipated fiscal challenges from the pandemic

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Hagerstown is facing serious financial challenges from the pandemic.

Not only are utility collections down, there is no revenue from suspended parking fees. And support from the state is expected to be far less than anticipated, creating a likely deficit in the municipal budget. That should delay needed road repairs and other infrastructure projects. Councilman Austin Heffernan is contemplating how to keep the city’s finances afloat.

“Our tax base is being lowered again,” says Heffernan. “So the property tax revenue that we do get is not going to be what we thought it was going to be. So we’re looking at a serious deficit situation in the city.”

“Along with the city’s financial challenges, Heffernan is working with the police chief to promote community based policing and addressing Hagerstown’s illegal drug problem.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM