Hagerstown engineer at forefront of electronic vehicle revolution

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — When it comes to our future for highway transportation, modern technology is fast upon us.

We’re talking about electronic vehicles. Maryland happens to be one of the leading states for charger stations and that increases the likelihood we’ll be switching out our gas-powered cars and trucks for the electronic version at a faster pace than most of the rest of the nation.

Mike Sokal is a renowned automotive engineer who consults all over the world with vehicle manufacturers like Volkswagen. He just so happens to live in Hagerstown and says his home state is taking an important leadership role nationally.

“I can charge this thing up in 30 or 40 minutes while I’m doing my groceries. I think that’s a fabulous thing and I think the fact that tiny little Maryland is beating out big states like Texas – you know, normally you think of as the energy capital of the country,” Sokol said.

Sokol predicts charging stations will be much more popular before we know it… and the challenge is making available all the electric power needed to supply them.