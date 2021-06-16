Hagerstown/Eastern Panhandle transportation organization opens survey to get public input on road infrastructure

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — If you live in Washington, Berkeley, or Jefferson Counties, the local metropolitan planning organization wants to hear from you.

The Hagerstown/Eastern Panhandle MPO (HEPMPO) has a survey online until June 30. HEPMPO is a federally-funded organization that oversees long-term infrastructure plans for urbanized areas, and the survey is a routine check into the suggestions and issues residents have regarding the current state of their transportation infrastructure — from roads to sidewalks, to bike paths, and everything in between.

While these ideas will be added to the organization’s multi-decade plan, some suggestions could take effect much sooner. According to HEPMPO Executive Director Matt Mullenax, during a recent survey in 2014, many people voiced their concerns about pedestrian safety near Dual Highway. Within a few short years, HEPMPO was able to fix the issue.

“We partnered with the State Highway Administration of Maryland and we did a pedestrian safety study along parts of that corridor. And eventually, that led to SHA developing sidewalks from Cannon to Eastern,” said Mullenax.

Several in-person meetings will also be held for those who want to talk in-depth about their issues and suggestions. The scheduled dates and times of these meetings are as follows:

  • June 22 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. it the Martinsburg (W.Va.) Public Library.
  • June 23 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Ranson, W.Va., City Hall.
  • June 29 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Washington County Free Library, Conference Room 334, Hagerstown.

According to Mullenax, the survey should take less than 30 minutes.

