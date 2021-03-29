Hagerstown dedicates Vietnam Veterans Memorial

Hagerstown dedicated its Vietnam Memorial Monday, a salute to those from the city who served.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A special salute was held Monday to Hagerstown’s Vietnam War veterans.

Jim Kline chairs the Vietnam War Veterans Monument Committee and organized a special salute to those who served. He raised $150,000 for the memorial, and the community turned out to pay tribute to those who answered the call to service.

“It’s just so incredible to have this memorial,” said Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller. “We have several around the city and there wasn’t one for Vietnam, so Jim and his committee did such an incredible job.”

Hagerstown City Council Member Shelley McIntire said, “They’re more than names on a wall. The sacrifices these people have made and to honor them in this way. It’s tremendous.”

A 21-gun salute concluded Monday’s ceremony.