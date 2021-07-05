Hagerstown deck collapse leaves two seriously injured

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Following a long line of structural breakdowns in the DMV area, a deck collapsed on the 800-block of Monet Drive in Hagerstown.

The collapse happened on the Fourth of July around 8 p.m. The patio broke off from the home and fell, injuring two people. The full extent of their injuries is unknown, but they have not been deemed as life-threatening. The victims were taken to Meritus Medical Center for trauma treatment.

WDVM contacted the Hagerstown Police Department for comment, but the department had no information about what could have caused this deck to collapse.

This is a developing story and will be updated.