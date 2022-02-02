Hagerstown couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Relationships are hard work, but the McKinley’s have managed to tackle every obstacle that comes their way and stay married for 70 years.

They said that love, respect and communication is the key to a successful relationship.

“In biology, we were assigned to the same desk for a whole year, so we worked together for a year,” Elizabeth McKinley said when asked how the couple met.

They say it hasn’t been a walk in the park; and like many relationships, it had its challenges.

“We have two daughters and both of them are deceased. It was a challenge to accept. We spent some time apart because of my work situation, but we’ve managed to work through that,” the McKinleys said.

The couple planned their 70th wedding anniversary party via zoom, inviting their loved ones, some of which who have also been married for over 30 years.

“I have learned an incredible amount that has been able to apply to my family and I’ve had a very successful time raising my family because of the face for example of my own parents,” said Robert McKinley, the McKinley’s oldest son.