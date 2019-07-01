Hagerstown councilwoman interested in discussing 911 annual share with county

According to Keller, Hagerstown is the only municipality that aids in paying for the 911 center in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — During a Washington County Board of County Commissioners meeting, one commissioner wasn’t afraid to point out his disappointment with the city of Hagerstown.

Commissioner Randall Wagner expressed his disappointment after learning of the Hagerstown City Council’s decision to table its annual share of $405,630 to the county’s 911 center. Wagner noted how hard he believes the county has work to support emergency services.

“We just busted our butts up here for six months trying to sure up our fire and rescue which needs some help right now,” Wagner said.

Hagerstown City Councilwoman Emily Keller wanted to make clear that all because the city decided to table the motion, doesn’t mean council is canceling out the idea of providing funding. She wouldn’t mind having a conversation with county leaders.

“It was on the agenda to approve our annual payment which is $400,000 to the 911 center, I voted to table it not to not give them their money, but simply to just sit down and have a discussion on fire rescue and 911 operations as a whole,” Keller said.

Keller said in 2009, Hagerstown and Washington County made an agreement for the city to pay a set amount. However, she noted since it’s been 10 years, since the agreement was made, it should be reviewed again. According to Keller, Hagerstown is the only municipality that aids in paying for the 911 center in Washington County.