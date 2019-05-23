Hagerstown Councilwoman Emily Keller announces she has lupus Video

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - About 2-years-ago Emily Keller started developing spots on her face.

"A butterfly rash it's called, is a very common symptom of lupus, so I got sent for a bunch of blood work," said Keller.

This past April it was confirmed she had lupus. Keller says her body started turning purple. She believes it's ironic because she started Washington Goes Purple to raise awareness about substance abuse and is now becoming the color herself.

"I'm pretty see through. I'm very pale and I turn purple easily haha purple, but my fingers turn white and my toes turn white," said Keller.

While Keller has been diagnosed with lupus, the 33-year-old says despite her spots, she isn't in any pain.

"If I didn't have this rash on my face, I would have no idea that I have lupus. So, that's been a hard pill to swallow is that I don't feel sick, so someone telling me I'm sick doesn't sit well with me," said Keller.

Keller is going to continue to take her medications to stay well. She says having lupus will not stop her from serving the city of Hagerstown as a councilmember an educating the community about the dangers of opioids.

"I kind of joked in the post that I made because purple is the color of awareness for lupus as well, So I guess I just have one more reason to fight for purple. But I feel fine and like I said I plan on living to 100 and I have a lot more years left in me," said Keller.