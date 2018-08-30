Hagerstown Council votes to amend rental licensing code

The Hagerstown Council voted to amend the rental licensing code. This comes after months of discussion with landlords and the public.

The focus of the amendment was to come down on the bad landlords who aren’t reporting when a tenant leaves. Landlords are required to report to the city when a tenant leaves, so the city can inspect the property. Many landlords weren’t reporting tenant turnover and as a result many properties were not able to be inspected. With this new code, there will be a fee issued if the department isn’t made aware of any transfers.

“And what we’ve come up with, the staff came up with and to their credit back to them I don’t know how many times and each time they tried to address our concerns and I think what we’ve come up with is a very good point system,” said Austin Heffernan, Hagerstown councilman.

The provisions for the code will go into effect on July 1, 2019.