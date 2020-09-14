Hagerstown CornMaze serves the community

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A celebration of fall is underway in Hagerstown.

Celebration Farm off Garden View Road in Hagerstown is a community-wide family destination with winding trails through acres of cornfields. And to join in the fun, prizes are awarded to folks of all ages who successfully navigate the working farm. Ticket sales fund Celebration Ministries, a non-profit organization working with churches in the area to help those in need.

“This is to encourage people to serve others well,” says Kathy Horst of the Celebration Farm,” and in our society and with what’s going on in the world today we just need good safe things for people to do and come out and be a part of.”

And this year’s Hagerstown CornMaze is dedicated to the memory of “Papa” Edgar Horst who launched the project as a way to serve the community.