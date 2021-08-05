Hagerstown Community Garden feeds locals

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Community Garden is a place where residents can come and occupy space, start their garden and grow fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

The garden offers even a way for new gardeners to learn new skills and be able to grow anything from flowers, herbs, fruits, vegetables and is also good for the environment.

The cost of the plots is between $20 and $30 depending on the size.

“We reach a lot of people because we give to the community, extras and things that we would like to give to like it’s a blessing to be a blessing or other community places that take food that will either use it or give it back to other people,” said Julie Grimm, gardener at Hagerstown Community Garden.

To occupy space here you can apply online. Applications for plots open up in December.