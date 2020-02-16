Hagerstown Community for Humanity gives back to those in need

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM)–A local organization in the Hagerstown area got together Saturday to help the community in a unique way.

Volunteers and doctors teamed up to package and distribute food and hygiene items to those in need in the Hagerstown community. The group gathers one Saturday every month for the service event. The items are delivered to places like the salvation army and the office of consumers advocate along with a hot meal for recipients.

“Our motto is to think globally we all think about everything going on in the world but you have to act locally you have to do something to be part of that,” said Dr. Kalim Ahmed Board Member for Hagerstown Community for Humanity.

Along with food and hygiene distribution, Hagerstown Community for Humanity also aims to provide healthcare and education to the community.