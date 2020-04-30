Hagerstown Community College to offer courses for homeschoolers

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Community College will be offering courses for homeschoolers starting this fall.

The classes are STEM-focused and include subject matter such as geometry, chemistry, and biology. Each course includes a combination of online material and in-person experiential learning. The courses are geared toward advanced middle school students and some levels of high school students.

The courses will be offered in during the fall and spring semesters and will run for a total of 30 weeks.

