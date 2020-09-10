Hagerstown Community College ranked #1 for its nursing program

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Community College’s practical nursing program has been ranked number one in Maryland by practicalnursing.org.

The program was ranked out of the 11 state-approved practical nursing programs in Maryland,

The system ranked the top five programs, based on state test results and the national council licensure examination for practical nurses pass rates for the past five years.

The NCLEX-PN exam is used by state boards of nursing to test proficiency and grant licensure for each licensed practical nurse and Hagerstown Community College proved to be first in the state.

“Hagerstown has done a consistent job of being number one, they’ve kept an equilibrium of the amount of students within their system. The constant passing is 100% the number of students that take the test. It’s pretty incredible when you look at their statistics.” Said Bryce Hall Owner of SEL LLC.

2020 Maryland NCLEX-PN Pass Rates and Statistics