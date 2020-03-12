Hagerstown Community College pushes for vocational training options

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A local community college held an open house on Wednesday in order to promote vocational training and skilled trades.

Hagerstown Community College’s (HCC’s) open house highlighted short-term training opportunities for commercial trucking, heavy equipment, construction trades and more.

According to the program coordinator, HCC hopes to provide opportunities to those who may not be seeking a degree, but instead, want to upgrade their skills to begin or advance their career.

“We are the hub city. It’s very true that we have transportation and warehousing deeply integrated into the veins of Washington County, so there are plenty of jobs in transportation organizations,” said Jack Drooger, of HCC. “We do forklift operator training. And again, with all of the warehousing, there are plenty of entry-level jobs.”

