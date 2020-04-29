Hagerstown Community College offers free summer courses for 2020 graduates

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Community College has closed its campus, but this week announced a new program dedicated to the high school graduating class of 2020.

HCC is offering two free summer classes to 2020 high school graduates from Washington County and neighboring out-of-state counties (Franklin County, Pa.; Fulton County, Pa.; Berkeley County, WV; Jefferson County, WV; and Morgan County, WV).

HCC President Jim Klauber says the initiative will hopefully help students start their path to higher education that may have been interrupted because of the coronavirus.

“People are really at a crossroads,” Klauber said. “I think they’re looking more short-term at the immediate situation we’re in day-to-day, and they’re not looking long term at the educational or career goals they want to achieve.”

The opportunity is open to the first 100 students who sign up and the application deadline is May 15.

More information can be found at www.hagerstowncc.edu/gradgift.