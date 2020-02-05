Hagerstown Community College nursing program ranked 3rd in the state

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The nursing program at Hagerstown Community College has been ranked fourth in the northeast region by Nursing Process and third in Maryland by Registered Nursing. Director Karen Hammond credits the faculty for the quality of the program.

“I can’t be more proud of the faculty and staff we have here. It’s not all about me, it’s about teamwork. And we have that here and that shows I think in out NCLEX pass rates and the student satisfaction surveys are very high as well,” said Hammond.

Nursing student Dane Palmer says the program gives him the chance to have hands on experience and learn the way he wants to.

“I’m not a fan of sitting in the classroom, I’d rather be doing the things. So right here in the classroom we have all these mannequins and it feels more realistic rather than lecture, lecture, lecture, lecture,” said Palmer.

Hammond says she wants this ranking to highlight the quality of the nursing program. She says their program is comparable to programs in larger schools.

“I think people will be more aware of how good our nursing program is and want to come here to get their nursing education,” said Hammond.

Palmer says he feels the program is strong and has made him ready to become a nurse.

Looking to the future, Hammond hopes to continue growing the nursing program and expand the school’s bachelor degree programs.