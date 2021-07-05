Hagerstown Community College kicks off 16th annual Red, White and Blue Concert series with performance by U.S. 229th Army Band

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — There were many ways to spend the Fourth of July holiday weekend, from barbecuing to taking a beach trip. At Hagerstown Community College, the U.S. 229th Army Band held an event for the community to celebrate a return to normalcy after the pandemic.

The performance was the first in a series of five concerts known as the “Red, White and Blue concert series”. Monday was the 16th annual celebration. It was held in the alumni amphitheater on the HCC campus.

The band began with the national anthem before playing through several musical genres, from traditional marches, to slow jazz, to rock. The concert ended with a musical tribute to members of the various branches of the military.

The next four concerts will all take place at the same location on the HCC campus. The dates and performers are as follows:

Friday, July 16 – U.S Navy Country Current

Saturday, Aug. 28 – U.S. Army Blues

Friday, Sept. 3 – U.S. Navy Sea Chanters

Saturday, Sept. 4 – U.S. Quantico Marine Corps Band

All performances will begin at 6:15 p.m. Concessions are served at the events and no outside food or drink is permitted on the Amphitheater grounds. For more information, visit www.hagerstowncc.edu/advancement/alumni-news.