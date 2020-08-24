Hagerstown Community College introduces virtual study halls for elementary and high school students

FILE – In this April 9, 2020, file photo, Sunnyside Elementary School fourth-grader Miriam Amacker does school work in her room at her family’s home in San Francisco. Teachers across the country report their attempts at distance learning induced by the pandemic are failing to reach large numbers of students. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — With the first day of school just around the corner, Hagerstown Community College just announced a new program for elementary and high school students.

HCC announced on Monday that they will be offering general and subject-specific virtual study rooms for students in grades three to twelve on Zoom. The students will meet for two hours, once a week over an eight week period.

The virtual study rooms will cover subjects like algebra I, algebra II, geometry, pre-calculus, biology, chemistry, and physics. The study rooms can be used to strengthen the skills they are already learning in school.

The students will be able to interact with other kids from across the state as they learn and build social skills together in a time where distance learning is the new normal for the vast majority of students across the state and the country.

The virtual study halls will run from September 28th to November 20th. The sessions will be moderated by staff from Yang Academy, a private school in Gaithersburg, Md.

The cost for each study hall is $99 for a total of 16 hours of academic support. Study halls will be grouped by grade range as well as by subject and run at varying times each day.

For more information on the study halls or to register, visit Hagerstown Community College’s College For Kids page.