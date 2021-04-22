Hagerstown Community College hosts virtual Earth Day event

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Community College held a virtual event to celebrate Earth Day.

“The Story of Plastic”, a documentary tracking the life of plastic products from their creation to their disposal and the impact these products have on communities, was screened during the event. Panelists shared presentations following the film, diving deeper into topics such as environmental racism and how local people can get involved with saving the planet.

While these conversations normally center around individuals making changes in their own lives, this discussion focused on the major role companies play in creating pollution, and how citizens need to organize in order to create real change.

“No one gives up power voluntarily, and a company is not going to on its own change its behavior because someone says its the right thing to do,” said Eric Schwartz, an assistant professor of political science at Hagerstown Community College.

The documentary is available for free on the Hagerstown Community College website until Friday.