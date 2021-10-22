Hagerstown Community College hosting STEAM Festival & Family Fun Day Saturday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The thought of learning about science, technology, engineering, the arts and math may not sound exciting, but spend some time this Saturday at Hagerstown Community College, and you may feel differently.

They are called the STEAM fields, and there are bright futures in each. That’s why Hagerstown Community College is celebrating the opportunities for these rewarding careers.

“We need scientists,” said Veronica Stein, a chemistry professor at HCC. “The people becoming a doctor, a nurse, going into technology, mathematics – we have a lot of data acquisition-type positions that we can use, like technology.”

Sintia Lemon will be at the Saturday afternoon festival. No interest in physiology, but you want to play for the NFL Ravens? She’ll demonstrate the science behind your success.

“An example of throwing something like a football, for example. You can go ahead and see how your joints and your muscles work to be able to throw that ball,” said Lemon.

You may not be the best at operating a space satellite or heart-lung machine, you have no clue how to read an x-ray, but, boy do you have a talent for writing or drawing or computer graphics! There’s plenty of opportunity for you.

“Of course the arts — science are supported by the arts, so you need always illustrators, somebody to write about it,” said Professor Stein.

You may just have a passion for cooking. Learn shortcuts to measuring ingredients or calories. The whole point of this fun-filled afternoon is that whatever your interest, there is a bright future for you to explore.

The festival is free and open to the public. There will be free food and music. The STEAM festival and family fun day Saturday on the Hagerstown Community College Campus will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.