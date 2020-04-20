Hagerstown Community College goes digital for Earth Day

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) – Wednesday is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, and Hagerstown Community College is celebrating the occasion with a week of virtual activities.

These activities include a social media contest, presentations from HCC Environmental Studies students, and an online concert celebrating life and nature.

HCC Development Coordinator Rebecca McDermott says they were planning on community outreach, gardening and cleanup events, but they have had to change their week because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Obviously this year everything is different, the campus is closed,” McDermott said. “So we decided that since it’s the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, we wanted to find a way to keep our students connected while celebrating the objectives of earth day.”

McDermott says the theme of the week is “our natural connections,” highlighting no matter how disconnected people may feel, there is still a way to unite over caring for nature around us.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories