Hagerstown Community College celebrates legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — In an observance built around the theme “We Cannot Walk Alone,” Hagerstown Community College celebrated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with an afternoon of testimonials to the civil rights legend.

Highlighting the salute to Dr. King’s legacy was American University scholar Dr. Jason Ottley, an expert on race and social justice. Asked what Dr. King would hope his legacy would be today, Dr. Ottley said it would be as simple as walking into a college cafeteria and seeing black students and white students sitting together.

Kennedy Brown is a student at HCC and says “we cannot take our freedom for granted,” and observes that “it took Dr. King to stand up for it. Without him our lives would be so different.”

Dr. Ottley was introduced at the Monday ceremony by HCC president, Dr. James Klauber. There were also dance performances from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Washington County and a rendition of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech from Reverend Darin Mency of Hagerstown’s Greater Campher Temple.