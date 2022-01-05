Hagerstown City’s Water Division closing parts of Summit Avenue for repairs

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A leaking water main on Summit Avenue is still being repaired by the City’s Water Division.

A portion of Summit Avenue will be closed to traffic until 8 a.m. Thursday. The area of the closure will be Summit Avenue between Memorial Blvd. and Sycamore Street, although that region could be stretched if needed.

Cars that use the construction area will be detoured around the closure, where they will see cones, barricades and other traffic control objects. Drivers are advised to use caution and pay special attention to workers and potential flowing water in and around the work area.

During the closure, emergency vehicles will not be able to pass through this part of Summit Avenue.

While the repair was supposed to be finished by today, the City’s Water Division ran into problems, which stopped them from allowing the repairs to begin. Fire hydrants have been opened in and around the repair area in an attempt to speed up the repair.

Water service will be shut off to customers on Summit Avenue between Howard and Sycamore Streets once pressure has been decreased to an acceptable level, pending the repair of the damaged main.

Other customers may experience a drop in water pressure until the work is finished and the water system is fully restored. Customers who see discoloration in their water should run COLD water until the discoloration disappears and the water clears.

Please contact the City’s Water Division at 301-223-7424, and dial 0 when prompted, if you have any questions or concerns