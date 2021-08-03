Hagerstown City Park Lake celebrates 100 years: history

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown City Park Lake is celebrating 100 years this August. Construction began on Hagerstown City Park Lake in 1921. Before it became a man-made lake, it used to be a swamp.

“We had this kind of swampy marshland but over time that wasn’t the easiest or most pleasant thing to take care of in the park so they decided to turn it into a man-made lake,” said Kay Osmer Recreation Assistant for City of Hagerstown Parks and Recreation Department.

The lake was meant to be a place for people to get away from city life.

“It was a green space it was to come and escape so the big activities back when the park was first created were swimming, picnicking, and coming to listen to music and we still do that today,” said Osmer.

The ducks, geese, and swans that the lake is known for were part of the original plan for the lake.

“That was actually intended with the creation of this man-made lake back in 1921 they had decided to add the waterfowl,” mentioned Osmer.

Construction finished in June of 1922.

“The biggest thing was digging up the water and the mud from underneath the swamp layer area laying a lot of the stonework here they also created the grotto area that we have in the park the little inlet where the swans and geese like to kind of swim around,” stated Osmer.

The main obstacle the lake has faced over the years is sediment buildup and the need for dredging.

For more information on how you can participate in City Park Lake’s 100-year celebration, you can go to the City of Hagerstown’s website.