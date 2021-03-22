Hagerstown City Hall reopens to the public on Monday through Friday schedule

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown City Hall lobby and the customer service billing area reopened to visitors on Monday. The building was closed to the public on Nov. 24 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

City Hall opened on a limited, three-day per week trial basis on March 8, the success of which has now led the City to resume the regular five-day per week service. Customers still have the option to make any payments online, over the phone or using the dropbox on Franklin Sreet.

Face coverings and social distancing will still be required for every person who enters the building.

For more information, visit here.