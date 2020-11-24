Hagerstown City Hall closes lobby for positive coronavirus test result

FILE — Hagerstown may contemplate an anti-drug ordinance like Martinsburg has, holding landlords accountable for drug-trafficing tenants.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Hagerstown announced Tuesday morning that the lobby and customer service area of Hagerstown City Hall will be closed in response to a first-floor employee’s positive COVID-19 test result.

The city says the public’s exposure to the employee was small, but access to city hall’s offices will be by appointment only, pending further testing and deep cleaning of the premises.

The city says that making payments by phone is not an option currently, so during the closure, residents will have to make payments online.

Updated opening information will be posted online at the city’s website and on Hagerstown’s social media platforms, officials say.