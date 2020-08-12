Hagerstown City Hall closed to public after positive COVID-19 test

Hagerstown may contemplate an anti-drug ordinance like Martinsburg has, holding landlords accountable for drug-trafficing tenants.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown City Hall’s lobby and customer service area is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the city said on Wednesday.

The employee works on the first floor, however the city said “public exposure to the employee was negligible.” The lobby and customer service will be deep cleaned, and people will only be able to come to the City Hall with an appointment until further notice.

The city said customers can make payments online, but not over the phone.

