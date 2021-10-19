Hagerstown City councilmen discuss a rebuild of stadium

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– For the last few years, the Hagerstown Suns Stadium has been empty But city officials said there is a new stadium coming to town.

Council members held their meeting Tuesday, October 19, 2021, to discuss the new faith of the Hagerstown Suns Municipal Stadium.

Right now, they are in the beginning stages of the rebuilding of the stadium. During the meeting, they agreed to move forward with a private contractor to help make the plans for the new stadium.

“I think our objective is to find some useful purposeful rehabilitation effort for the existing stadium property,” Kristin Aleshire, one of the councilmen explained.

Council members are planning to demolish the old stadium and build the new one. During the meeting, they said construction will probably not begin until 2023.