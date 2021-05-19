Hagerstown City Council to vote on taking over stormwater treatment facility

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown City Council is looking to take another step forward with its stormwater protection program by taking over this plot of land near Eastern Boulevard and putting it through a process called “retrofitting”.

The stormwater protection program is working to fix almost 400 acres of the city’s “impervious land” — things like asphalt and concrete that are water-resistant — to meet the state of Maryland’s water quality requirements. The chosen area already holds a stormwater management pond, but the pond only provides flood control and doesn’t treat the water that runs through it.

By retrofitting the facility, the city can do a cost-effective renovation and make progress in the protection program.

“We feel that we can get about 20 acres of credit by taking over this pond, retrofitting it using our stormwater protection program funds,” said Rodney Tissue, Hagerstown city engineer.

The project is expected to cost around $500,000. The Hagerstown City Council will officially vote on the matter during their next council meeting on May 25.