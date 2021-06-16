Hagerstown City Council seeks more concrete solutions to area’s problems with addiction

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown City Council is looking into more solutions-based plans for dealing with addiction issues in the area.

The council is working with the Washington County Health Department to not only implement more effective measures to help people but also to spread the word about the resources already available.

“We see it every day in our community: people who are struggling and need access to resources,” said Emily Keller, mayor of Hagerstown. “I’d say Washington County is pretty much leading the state, I think that goes without saying with all these initiatives we have. But there’s still a disconnect on what services we have and what is being offered.”

Some of the programs already in the works include putting crisis beds and detox facilities into Meritus Medical Center. The partnership is also looking into helping families with teens who struggle with substance use.