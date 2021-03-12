Hagerstown City Council seeks community input through newly-open survey

HAGERSTOWN, M.d. (WDVM) — Beginning on Friday, the city of Hagerstown opened an online survey to the public. The survey will act as a platform for anyone to share their opinions on topics such as “economic development, services and infrastructure, and goals and objectives involving the City.” Participants can respond to the survey through Thursday, April 1.

The results are intended to provide guidance to the mayor and city council of Hagerstown, who will use the responses to help improve the city community. Anyone is allowed to participate in the survey regardless of where they live.

To access the Community Feedback Survey, visit here.