Hagerstown City Council plans forum on downtown crime

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown City Council is planning to host a forum on downtown crime perceptions.

City officials say, it has been brought to their attention that some feel downtown Hagerstown is not safe. They say this has been a persistent concern by residents and that they do not feel the same way. The reason for this forum is to give community members the opportunity to express their opinions and concerns about the city’s safety. City council members say this forum will also help create solutions.

“Certainly we don’t want anyone to feel unsafe, so we are hoping to find some solutions to that and whether it be something as simple as better lighting in the community or it could be simple solutions or long term efforts but lets start focusing on solutions instead of just talking about the problem,” Emily Keller said, Hagerstown city councilwoman. The forum will be held in December.