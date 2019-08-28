Hagerstown City Council moves forward with phase 2 for new stadium

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown leaders are getting the ball rolling on a new multi-use stadium for the Hagerstown Suns. The City Council has decided to move forward with phase two of their study that will soon determine where the new establishment will be located.

“We’d be looking at two sites, one of them being the downtown Baltimore streets,” said Hagerstown City Council member, Austin Heffernan.

The decision to move forward with studying that location was not unanimous, however. Emily Keller, a City Council member voted “no.” Keller says phase one of the study had not yet been executed and the decision came as a surprise.

“The council directed the mayor and staff to proceed with a phase one study of an East Baltimore street location. And unfortunately the direction that we’d given as a council was not executed,” said Keller. “I think a stadium is great, that’s just not the location we had chosen at that time.

Some council members, including Heffernan, hope the new stadium will be used for even more opportunities rather than only being used for baseball games.

“I’m more interested in the additional use of of the facility for entertainment venues. For symphony, for rock concerts, for other things that will draw people downtown to support the feet on the street impact that we want to get downtown.”